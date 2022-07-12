Crime spree spanning 3 counties ends after man, 18, shoots at law enforcement officers in Mount Dora

A crime spree spanning three counties came to an end in Mount Dora on Monday.

The 18-year-old driver of a white truck is accused of firing shots at deputies.

“He began shooting from the driver’s side of his vehicle at the deputies and the Mount Dora police officer, at which time they returned fire,” a deputy told Channel 9.

Investigators said the teen was wanted for homicide.

Volusia County deputies said the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident but released limited details.

The agency put out a “be on the lookout” advisory after he got away from them and deputies in Seminole County.

“They are certain that this is the vehicle that they were looking for in connection with their incident,” a deputy said.

The teen was caught after crashing into a synagogue along 9th Avenue and Donnelly Street.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.

We are working to learn more about him and the details surrounding the investigations he was wanted in.

