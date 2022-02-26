Crime spree: Stolen vehicles, burglary, possession of drugs

Feb. 26—PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said two men were arrested on Thursday following an alleged crime spree in the Wheelersburg area.

Travis Floyd, 25, of Franklin Furnace, has been charged with three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, burglary, a second-degree felony, breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony.

Burt Copley, 44, of Franklin Furnace, has been charged with three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, burglary, a second-degree felony, breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, and grand theft, a fifth degree felony.

Both men are being held on a $ 115,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday.

Thoroughman said that his detectives have been actively investigating several thefts in the Wheelersburg area, to include the theft of vehicles, converters, tools and guns.

He said that these thefts started around December 2021 and have been going on throughout February 2022.

The investigation revealed that the vehicles that were stolen were stolen in the same fashion and all recovered from the same location, he said.

Several witnesses stated that the suspects were seen in the stolen vehicles, or that the suspects told them that they stole the vehicles.

On Thursday, at approximately 2 a.m., deputies and detectives working jointly received information on a possible location of one of the suspects.

They responded to 2584 Cartro Rd. in Franklin Furnace, which resulted in one of the suspects being detained without incident.

Upon further investigation, the location of the second suspect was obtained. Deputies responded to 1105 Cartro Rd., which resulted in the second suspect being detained without incident.

Thoroughman said that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective John Cart at 740-354-7327. All calls will remain anonymous.