Crime in Springfield down 4% overall in 2021. Here's a look at the numbers

Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
·2 min read
Citywide crime decreased by 4% in 2021 from 2020 according to statistics compiled by the Springfield Police Department.

Police Chief Ken Scarlette made a presentation on those findings at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The only major sector that saw an increase was motor vehicle thefts, which jumped from 254 to 345, Scarlette said.

Homicides remained level at 11, including a triple homicide in the 2500 block of South 10th Street on Aug. 9.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan charged with racketeering, bribery

On Wednesday afternoon, Springfield police announced the arrest of a third individual connected to the crime. Two Jacksonville men were arrested for the same crime last week.

The number of other "violent crimes" – aggravated battery/aggravated assault, burglaries and thefts – dropped by 134, from 1,067 to 933.

The most noticeable decrease was in the aggravated battery/aggravated assault category, which fell from 771 to 695.

"At a time when our nation has seen a spike and an increase in crime, including violent crime, locally our numbers reflect just the opposite," said Scarlette, who succeeded Kenny Winslow as police chief last month. "It goes to the great work that our officers are doing day in and day out to drive those numbers down."

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette talks at Tuesday&#39;s Springfield City Council meeting.
Springfield police recovered 421 firearms in 2021, a 65% increase over 2020. Firearm arrests rose to 256 in 2021 from 174 in 2020.

"To me, the message is we're getting the guns," Scarlette said. "The adverse of that is the guns are out there and we're not getting them. I'd prefer that the number continue to increase.

"That goes to work of street crimes unit, our officers in field operations doing the investigations, uncovering who these individuals are, seeking them out, making arrests and holding them accountable."

The most dangerous intersection for accidents was Sangamon Avenue/Dirksen Parkway (58 in 2021) followed by Veterans Parkway/Wabash Avenue (52) and MacArthur Boulevard/Lawrence Avenue (44).

He has spent his entire career with the Springfield police. Now he's chief

The police department is authorized to have 253 officers in the FY23 budget, but that current number is 226, including 28 persons in training, Scarlette. Those who are out due to illness or other reasons puts the actual number at 180, he said.

An additional 35 officers are slated to be hired for classes beginning in April, May and August, but that is contingent, Scarlette added, on how many apply and make it through background checks and the training process.

From start to finish, that process is 37 weeks, but often longer, he said.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Police: Violent crimes dropped in Springfield IL in 2021

