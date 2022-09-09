Crime Stats: Sexual assault numbers on the rise in Clarksville amid population boom

Clarksville has seen a steady rise in sexual assault cases over the last four years as overall crime statistics have dropped, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In 2021, more than 200 cases of sexual assault were reported, compared to a low of 130 in 2017, the data shows.

Clarksville Police say the change may be to blame for the rise.

“Statistically speaking, across the board, everything seems to be consistent with the population/growth that Clarksville has experienced,” Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said. He explained how different circumstances can affect the numbers for any given year.

"Some of the reports involved one victim making several reports. In some other cases, the incident occurred during a previous year, but because it was reported in 2019, it goes towards the stats for that year," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on the numbers, he said, noting that the figures stayed flat before, during, and after the outbreak.

The Clarksville Police Department added a new detective to the city's Special Victims Unit in 2021 to better serve the city's growing population.

The unit currently consists of a sergeant, seven detectives, two civilian domestic violence assistants, and a civilian clerk.

Statewide resources are also available through organizations like the Tennessee Coalition and the Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee (SAC).

Resources like these assist people in sexual assault and domestic violence cases and provide therapy, advocacy, safe spaces, and trainings that assist in raising awareness.

The programs help people like bartenders be able to notice the signs of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The SAC also offers elementary safety programs, and middle and high school programs focused on healthy relationships.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Sexual assault numbers on the rise in Clarksville amid population boom