Crime stats: Worcester PD responded to 128,813 incidents in 2022, a drop from 2021

Police at the scene of a shooting on Webster Street in October.

WORCESTER — In 2022, crime fell considerably in nearly all categories from 2021 including violent crime and property crimes, according to a report to the city council by Police Chief Steven M. Sargent.

Homicides increased year over year, but police attributed that rise in part to the special circumstances of the deadly Gage Street fire in May of last year. Reported incidents of aggravated assaults also rose.

Crime statistic reports for previous calendar years are released each spring.

In terms of long-term trends, incident numbers for 2022 were below the previous five-year average starting from 2017. The 2022 numbers are above the five-year average in some categories of violent crime while all categories of property crime fell bellow the five-year average.

According to the police department's annual compilation of crime statistics, the greatest drops in year-over-year crime were in incidents of motor vehicle larceny, a 22.7% drop; noise disturbances, a 21% drop and vandalism, a 16.5% drop.

"Nearly every category of crime has dropped significantly in 2022, and we know that this does not happen without a lot of hard work," Sargent said in a statement. "We know that the police cannot keep the city safe by ourselves, and that working with the community is essential to our mission."

Chief Sargent credits at-risk programs

In his report, Sargent attributed the department's community policing model, the implementation of technology such as ShotSpotter and ShotSpotter Connect and programs that work with at-risk youths as strategies that have made a difference.

The total recorded incidents in the city stood at 128,813 in 2022, down from 135,017 in 2021 but above 127,591 in 2020. Year over year there was a 4.59% decrease in total incidents and a 6.57% decrease against the five-year average.

City officials discussed the report during Tuesday's city council meeting.

At-Large City Councilor Kathleen Toomey, chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee, said she was encouraged by the report.

"It's very clear that our police department is doing something right and that the changes that they've made in the department regarding utilizing the technology has really made an impact," Toomey said.

Toomey also said it was great that more residents were using 911 — calls to the service line increased year over year.

Council King stresses community involvement

At-Large City Councilor Khrystian King said he always reiterates that Worcester is a safe city for its population whenever crime reports come out. However, he said the city should not "hang our hat" on the report and attribute the decline solely to policing, saying several factors such as the economy, available opportunities and resources affect crime numbers.

King said the city should also focus on how law enforcement interacts with the community.

"They can't do their job without their community," he said. "They can't follow up on leads without their community. They can't solve crimes without their community.

"I really think these statistics not just speak to us being a safe city. It speaks to the people and their willingness to engage and be a part of crime solving."

For most categories of violent crime including shootings, stabbings and robberies, year-over-year incidents dropped.

Shootings in Worcester

There were 25 shootings recorded by police in 2022, down from 28 in 2021, and 27 in 2020. Recorded shootings in 2022 remain above the five-year average of 23.

Reported gunshots fell to 656 last year, down from 720 in 2021 and 684 in 2020. Year over year police report an 8.9% decrease in gunshots. However, reported gunshots in 2022 are 21.3% above the five-year average.

Reported stabbing incidents in 2022 are below the five-year average of 98 incidents. There were 80 reported stabbing or slashing incidents in 2022, down from 90 in 2021 and 85 in 2020.

There were 172 robberies in 2022, down from 205 in 2021 and 219 in 2020. Year over year, robberies have decreased 16.1% and are down 34.45% from the 5-year average.

The number of homicides increased from eight in 2021 to 12 in 2022. Sargent said it is important to note that four of those homicides were the result of the fatal Gage Street fire, which he deemed an "unusual occurrence."

In September of last year, apartment resident Yvonne Ngoiri was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of arson of a dwelling among other charges stemming from the fire. Not-guilty pleas were entered on Ngoiri's behalf to the charges.

Aggravated assaults also increased year over year. There were 636 in 2021 and 612 in 2020. Year over year, aggravated assaults rose 3.6% and are 6.02% above the five-year average.

Reported incidents in all categories of property crime have fallen significantly year over year.

There were 644 incidents of breaking and entering in 2022, down from 770 in 2021 and 761 in 2020. Year over year, breaking and enterings fell by around 16.36% and are down 23.52% from the five-year average.

There were 421 incidents of motor vehicle theft in 2022, down from 486 in 2021 and 503 in 2020. Year over year, motor vehicle thefts fell by around 13.37% and are down 6.94% from the five-year average.

There were 1,002 incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle in 2022, down from 1,297 in 2021 and 1,388 in 2020. Year over year, larcenies from a motor vehicle fell by around 22.74% and are down 7.21% from the five-year average.

There were 1,344 incidents of vandalism in 2022, down from 1,610 in 2021 and 1,497 in 2020. Year over year, vandalism fell by around 16.52% and are down 8.32% from the five-year average.

In other categories, there were 17,436 reported incidents of disorderly conduct, 4,609 noise disturbances and 7,896 traffic accidents in 2022. These categories are down 7%, 21.09% and 3.85% year over year, respectively. Against the five-year average, the categories are down 9.99%, 10.88% and 7.39%, respectively.

In addition, there were 72,096 reported 911 calls in 2022, an increase in 2.5% year over year and 5.26% above the five-year average.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Crime stats: Worcester PD responded to 128,813 incidents in 2022, a drop from 2021