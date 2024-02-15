Crime Stoppers: 2 felony warrants, 1 help to identify

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers: Police in Lansing need your help identify two people they say were involved in burglary and Jackson County law enforcement needs your help locating two people with felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Assist to Identify Burglary Suspects

Lansing Police are looking to identify the individuals in these pictures. They say the duo were involved in a burglary in the 3000 block of Dunckel Rd. on Jan. 31. The two arrived in a green 2011 KIA Soul.

One suspect appears to be a white male wearing a red hoodie and black jeans, police say. The other suspect appears to be a light complected Black male wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Grace Marie Potter

Jackson County authorities are looking for Grace Marie Potter, 24. They have a felony warrant for her arrest on a cocaine possession charge. She’s described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Steven Allen Young

Jackson County law enforcement officials are looking for Steven Allen Young, 36. He is wanted on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. Young is described as 6 foot tall and 225 pounds. He has sandy hair and hazel eyes.

