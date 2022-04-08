Crime Stoppers asks for help with 2017 cold case

Apr. 7—TUPELO — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for the public's locating those responsible for a double-homicide that happened five years ago this week.

In the early morning hours of April 6, 2017, Tupelo police responded to 902 West Jackson Street in reference to two unresponsive individuals. The responding officers found Timothy Butler, 25, and Andrew Robinson, 26, both dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

