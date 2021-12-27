Crime Stoppers, bank offer holiday cash to catch Dublin bank robber

Crime Stoppers of Central Ohio is seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the Dec. 20 robbery of a Huntington Bank branch in Dublin.

Crime Stoppers of Central Ohio and Huntington Bank are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that happened last week in Dublin.

At around 9 a.m. on Dec. 20, a white man wearing a dark-colored hat, glasses, a black face mask, gray pants, a watch with a black band on his left wrist, black and white shoes, and a darker gray-colored puffer coat walked into the Huntington Bank branch on Frantz Road in Dublin, authorities said.

"The suspect made threats of violence to the teller" in demanding money, the Crime Stoppers release said.

Huntington Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the Dublin bank robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip. Tips can also be submitted by downloading a free mobile-phone app available on the iOS and Android platforms. Crime Stoppers no longer takes tips via text message.

"ll tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not use Caller ID or record telephone conversations. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any felony."

