Crime Stoppers | Couple sought in theft of vacuums from Champaign Best Buy store

Apr. 11—CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County is looking for two people who stole appliances from a Champaign store.

About 3:10 p.m. Jan. 26, a couple entered Best Buy, 2117 N. Prospect Ave., where they pretended to buy vacuum cleaners on a Best Buy mobile app. Using forged receipts, they were able to leave the store with stolen vacuum cleaners valued at more than $1,600.

They left in a dark sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Explorer.

Police need help identifying the suspects captured on video. The first appeared to be a White male with glasses and a brown/gray beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, green jacket and jeans. The second person appeared to be a White female wearing a Bears stocking cap, light-green hooded sweatshirt, tan jacket, red pants and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.