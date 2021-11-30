Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in the homicide case of Gonzalo Zubia.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers

On Nov. 27 at 12:39 a.m., Amarillo police officers responded to a 911 call.

The cell phone call was traced to the area of the 400 block of southeast 15th Avenue. Officers responded and located the correct address to be in the 1400 block of South Pierce Street.

The back door was open and officers located Gonzalo Zubia, a 34-year-old male, dead in a back room. Zubia died of a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. Anonymous tips may also be submitted at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could earn a reward up to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Zubia homicide