Crime Stoppers Fresh 48: Reward up to $5,500 offered for info on four arson cases

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking your help to solve four arson cases at local apartment complexes, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

Three of the arson cases were at Waterford Glen Apartments in November 2020, August 2021 and October 2021, according to the post.

The fourth case was at Arbor Creek Apartments in November 2021, according to the post.

Police and fire officials have very little information about these cases and could use your help, according to the post.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 if a tip leads to an arrest and the board approves the reward, according to the post.

Since this is a Fresh 48, any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the suspects will receive another $500 for a total of up to $5,500, according to the post.

If you have any information on this felony crime or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, 24 hours a day.

The number for long-distance callers is 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to wfcrime.com.

You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls' website.

In addition, residents can download the P3 Intel app to their Apple and Android phones to provide tips to the authorities on fugitives and crimes.

