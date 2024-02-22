Crime Stoppers: Help identify three people

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help identifying three people accused of crimes. Police are also seeking information on a man who has been missing since May 2023.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Identity Sought

(Courtesy Lansing Police Department)

Lansing Police are looking for this woman. They say the person arranged through the internet to meet another person. But instead of a friendly visit, the person stole the other’s vehicle.

Retail Theft Suspect Identity Sought

(Courtesy Lansing Police Department)

Lansing Police are seeking the identify of this woman. She is accused of taking multiple cosmetics items and exiting the business without paying. The alleged theft occurred on Feb. 11, in a business located in Frandor Shopping Center.

Armed Robbery Suspect Identity Sought

(Courtesy Eaton County Sheriff’s Department)

Eaton County officials are looking for information about this man and his identity. They say he was involved in an armed robbery of a business on Dec. 3, 2023 about 6:52 p.m. The business was located in the 5600 block of West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

He’s described as a white male, about 6 foot tall with a slender build. He left the scene in a white of silver SUV and traveled westbound on Saginaw Highway.

Richard Eric Johnson

(Courtesy Eaton County Sheriff’s Department)

Eaton County Sheriff Department officials are asking for information about Robert Eric Johnson, 60. He was last seen on May 7, 2023 at about 10 p.m. He was seen leaving his residence on W. Michigan. Ave. in Delta Township.

He is described as 6 foot tall, bald and weighing 220 pounds. He has hazel eyes.

He left on foot. Police say he did not have a cell phone with him and was last seen wearing a baseball hate, camo jacket and sweatpants or pajama pants.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Gillentine with the Eaton County Sheriff’s

Office at 269-832-0509



