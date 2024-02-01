Crime Stoppers identifies Tampa homicide victim, offers reward

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay on Thursday identified the man found dead in a Tampa street last month and announced a reward for tips leading to an arrest in the homicide case.

Billy McGill, 67, was found dead just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of 19th Street and Wilder Avenue in the Historic Belmont Heights neighborhood, according to a news release issued by Crime Stoppers.

McGill had upper body trauma that resulted in his death, the release said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect or suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS. To report anonymously online, go to www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the free Florida Crime Stoppers Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.