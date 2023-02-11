Crime Stoppers issue $1K reward for suspect in November killing

Feb. 10—Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of homicide suspect Erik Ibarra-Salcido, who faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting in November of 32-year-old Armando Torres Marquez.

Ibarra-Salcido also faces two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of bribery of a witness, according to online court records.

The Santa Fe Police Department issued a news release Friday announcing the reward and provided a photo of Ibarra-Salcido that shows him with a small tattoo of a bat under his left eye.

The statement describes Ibarra-Salcido, 32, as standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds. Police also disclosed Ibarra-Salcido's street names: "Lazy" and "Six."

An arrest warrant affidavit for Ibarra-Salcido filed Feb. 2 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court said some people who knew about Torres Marquez's death told investigators he had a $10,000 bounty on his head and owed several financial debts.

A witness to his death on Camino Capitan — where police say Torres Marquez was shot in the head — told investigators his alleged assailant killed him over just $1,200.