Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County seeking tips on recent vehicle break-ins

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton and Raisin Township police departments are seeking the public's help in identifying one or more suspects involved in several larcenies from automobiles.

During the evening of Saturday, March 18, an unknown suspect or suspects smashed out the passenger-side, rear window of a Toyota Sienna minivan and stole a yellow Snap-On toolbox full of Snap-On hand tools. The incident occurred in the 200 block of West Church Street in the village of Clinton.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Monday, March 20, to the 3200 block of Bent Oak Highway in Adrian Township where it was reported unknown an suspect or suspects entered a Dodge Caravan and a Chevrolet Avalanche and stole miscellaneous items the previous evening.

Raisin Township police were dispatched to Kelsey Avenue and McKenna Drive within the Middlebrook Meadows subdivision for four larceny incidents the night of Sunday, March 19. This subdivision is in the vicinity of Sutton Road and Black Highway.

Raisin Township police also were dispatched to Raisin Valley Estates on M-52 near the ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital for a larceny-from-auto incident that occurred the evening of Tuesday, March 21.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. People can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/431.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members. Tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward. The tipsters' identity will be protected and will remain confidential. Those with questions can email Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersoflenaweecounty@gmail.com.

