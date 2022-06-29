Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County seeks info on break-ins at Adrian-area businesses

This composite image of stills taken from security video shows the four suspects involved in break-ins and attempted break-ins of four businesses in the Adrian area after 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Merchandise was stolen from stores in the Adrian area last weekend.

The break-ins happened after 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Several suspects who were traveling in a white Toyota RAV4 attempted to enter or were able to enter Kohl’s of Adrian, Amazing Budz cannabis store on South Main Street in Adrian, Highwire Farms cannabis store on South Main Street in Adrian and Jerry’s Grocery Inc. on West Beecher Street in Adrian. Surveillance video of the suspects shows each of them hooded and with masks covering their faces.

Surveillance video footage shows a white Toyota RAV4 that was used to shuttle several suspects to break into four businesses in Lenawee County after 5 p.m. Friday, June 24,.

Anyone with information regarding the breaking and entering cases is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County by calling 517-266-6161 or by submitting a tip at www.p3tips.com/431. Tips can be left anonymously.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible people will earn the tipster a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members with a central goal of stopping crime in Lenawee County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Crime Stoppers seeks info on break-ins at Adrian-area businesses