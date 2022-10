Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County seeks info on theft of two Polaris RZRs and trailer

DEERFIELD TWP. — Police are seeking information about the theft of two off-road vehicles and a trailer from a location near Deerfield.

The two Polaris RZR sport side-by-side vehicles and a trailer were stolen at about 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3661 Rodesiler Highway in Deerfield Township. A white, 4-wheel drive, full-size, single-cab, 1990s-model Chevrolet pickup with attached vanity plate of 738 on the front bumper fled southbound. The pickup had a dent near the gas cap on its driver’s side.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. They can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/431.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members. Tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County: Theft of 2 Polaris RZRs, trailer