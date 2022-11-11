Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County: Suspect sought for invasion of privacy

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an invasion of privacy/voyeurism/Peeping Tom case, and is seeking the public’s help to identify this suspect.

OGDEN TWP. — The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an invasion of privacy/voyeurism/peeping Tom case and is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect.

Deputies were called Aug. 13 to Palmyra Speedway at 3449 U.S. 223 in Ogden Township for the invasion of privacy/voyeurism/peeping Tom complaint. The ensuing investigation has revealed the pictured subject used a recording device during this activity at the speedway and other locations.

Anyone having any information about this case is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at www.p3tips.com/431.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members. Tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward. We will protect tipsters' identity.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County Crime Stoppers: Suspect sought for invasion of privacy