Crime Stoppers of Lenawee: Stolen ATM sought; arrests made in counterfeit currency case

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County announced developments Wednesday in two cases.

Theft of ATM and Ford pickup: The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify one or more suspects involved in stealing an automated teller machine ATM and a red Ford pickup in Riga Township. The items were stolen after midnight Sept. 29, 2023, from 13639 Mulberry Road. The Ford pickup was recovered in Toledo, however the ATM is missing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. They can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/431.

Suspects arrested in counterfeit currency case: Updating a Tecumseh counterfeit currency case posted by Crime Stoppers on Sept. 12, two arrests have been made. A suspect was believed to have passed counterfeit $100 bills in Tecumseh. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that the suspect and another man were arrested in Virginia. They are believed to have passed numerous $100 bills with the same serial number.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of community members, media and law enforcement. Tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward. Direct questions by email to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersoflenaweecounty@gmail.com.

Ways to submit a tip

ONLINE: www.p3tips.com/431

PHONE: 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477

FACEBOOK: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee: Stolen ATM; counterfeit money arrests