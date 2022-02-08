Crime Stoppers on look out for individuals from Stephens County

Feb. 8—The Crime Stoppers of Stephens County are asking for the public's help in locating individuals they say are wanted.

According to recent postings from Crime Stoppers of Stephens County, local law enforcement is seeking help in finding at least five people. These people include, according to records, Cody Haase, Charles Woods, Shawn Alaniz, Tavaris Scott and Stephanie Jackson.

Records show warrants and charges for the suspects include:

—Cody Haase — failure to appear on possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

—Charles Woods — lewd acts to a child under 12 and rape in the first degree by instrumentation to victim under 14.

—Shawn Alaniz — grand larceny in house after a former felony conviction and motion to revoke on distribution of controlled dangerous substance.

—Tavaris Jackson — distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, second and subsequent, and conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled dangerous substance after a former convicted felony.

—Stephanie Jackson — conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Crime Stoppers also said because of community tips, two other subjects with felony warrants were taken into custody as well.

Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information to relay the information to the organization or to law enforcement. Tips can be made confidentially at www.p3tips.com or by calling or texting 580-252-4636. A reward is available if an arrest leads to information.