Crime Stoppers looking for 2 wanted men from Tennessee, believe they may be in Pennsylvania

Crime Stoppers are looking for two men who are wanted in Knoxville, Tennessee, and who may be in Pennsylvania.

Alvino Cornelius and Donjae Demarco Bell are wanted for aggravated rape and are believed to have information about a double homicide that occurred at the same location. Law enforcement believes that Cornelius may be in the Connellsville area. It is unknown if Bell is with him.

Anyone with information is asked to send tips to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local restaurant receiving backlash for upcoming drag brunch Water main break shuts down stretch of road in Shaler 1 dead after home invasion, shooting in Homewood VIDEO: Jury pool set in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts