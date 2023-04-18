Crime Stoppers looking for men who stole from Meijer

Apr. 18—CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County is looking for three people who stole merchandise from a Champaign store.

About 1:20 p.m. Jan. 16, three men entered Meijer, 2401 N. Prospect Ave., and put several items inside their jackets and backpacks. They then walked out without paying and left in a red and maroon four-door sedan.

The men are believed to be repeat offenders at the Meijer stores in both Champaign and Urbana.

Police need help identifying the three Black men, about 20 to 30 years old.

The first man was wearing a black stocking cap, camouflage type jacket, and jeans. The second was wearing a ball cap, black shiny puffer coat, and colorful sweatpants. The third was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a white stripe across the chest and arms, and distressed jeans.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.