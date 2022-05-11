Crime Stoppers looking for pair of Tupelo scammers

May 10—TUPELO — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify the people who scammed a man out of $15,000.

The male victim said he was approached by a heavyset Black female in parking lot of Ollie's May 3 on Barnes Crossing Road. The female suspect reportedly showed the victim a large amount of money, and they were then approached by an elderly white male suspect.

The two suspects convinced the victim to take them to a nearby bank where the victim withdrew money in an attempt to show the suspects how they would be able to withdraw money if they were to deposit it into a bank. The victim then took the two suspects to a restaurant and soon discovered that his money was missing. The bag that was earlier in the possession of the female suspect was discovered to contain a roll of toilet paper.

These two suspects are believed to have committed this crime in Tupelo before and also in the Corinth area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

william.moore@djournal.com