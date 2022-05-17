Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Pontotoc County death

May 16—PONTOTOC — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to locate a fugitive from justice.

Joseph D. Bean is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened April 27 in Pontotoc County. Bean should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted.

If anyone has any information of the whereabouts of Bean, please call Crime Stoppers at 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

william.moore@djournal.com