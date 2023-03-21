Crime Stoppers | Man sought in armed robbery at Five Guys in north Champaign

Mar. 21—CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County is looking for the person who held up a restaurant last month in north Champaign.

About 9:40 p.m. Feb. 7, a man entered Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 901 W. Anthony Drive, displayed a gun and demanded cash. The robber made off with over $400.

He was described as Black, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, about 170 pounds and wearing all-black clothing. He appeared to have a tattoo of flames on his right hand and may have left in a dark-colored SUV.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and get a code to check on rewards. All tips are electronically stripped of identifying information and processed by a third-party service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any gun felony, and up to $1,000 for tips on other crimes.