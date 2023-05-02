Crime Stoppers | Man sought in theft of backpack, SUV from Carle building

May 2—URBANA — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs the public's help finding the person who stole an employee's backpack from inside a Carle building, then took that person's vehicle last week.

On April 23, police were called to the Carle Heart and Vascular Institute, 701 W. Church St., U, because a person's sport utility vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot.

Police learned that the suspected thief came inside the building about 9:25 a.m. and walked around inside for several minutes before finding an employee's backpack.

The thief took the backpack and removed credit and debit cards, cash and the victim's keys before tossing it in another part of the building.

He then walked to the employee parking lot, where he used the victim's key fob to find the vehicle and took off in a 2015 blue Nissan Murano with Illinois license plate AC77517.

Police need help identifying the suspect captured on video. He is described as a Black man, medium build, with a black and gray beard, last seen wearing a white floppy hat, red coat, dark pants and black-and-white shoes.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.