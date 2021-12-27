Crime Stoppers offer rewards for info in Newark thefts

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward each for information leading to an arrest in Newark thefts.

According to Newark police, on Nov. 26, a woman entered a home in the 900 block of Ridgelawn Avenue and stole two drills.

The agency said between Nov. 5-6, one or more suspects stole a red, Honda four-wheeler from the back of a pick-up truck parked in the first block of South 23rd Street.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any serious crime. If you have information on any other serious crimes, please call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

Licking County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization created in 1994, to help solve a kidnapping and assault of a five-year-old girl. Reward money comes from private individuals, businesses, and foundations that see Crime Stoppers as an integral tool in the community’s fight against crime. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Licking County Crime Stoppers, Inc., P.O. Box 304, Newark, OH 43058-0304. Licking County.

