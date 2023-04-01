Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in Fort Carson soldier death

Mar. 31—Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the death of a Fort Carson soldier.

Braden Peltier, 23, was one of two individuals shot Sunday in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, just west of North Circle Drive. The shooting happened at what police are calling an after-hours club, which was unauthorized, Colorado Springs police spokesman Robert Tornabene told The Gazette. Police have not confirmed whether the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

The status of the other person who was shot has not been reported.

The official cause and manner of Peltier's death have not been released. However, the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

"Detectives are working hard to identify the suspect. We are asking for help from our community for any information about this suspect, their whereabouts or anything they may know about this terrible crime. I would ask that you call Crime Stoppers if you have information that will help us," said Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

For individuals with any information regarding the alleged assailant, reports can be made by calling 719-634-7867, or by submitting an anonymous report by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.