Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in Whitehall Walmart robbery

This man is believed to have shown a handgun to employees of a Walmart in Whitehall on May 14 before leaving with merchandise.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information related to an armed robbery in Whitehall.

According to Whitehall police, the male suspect was reported on May 14 to be attempting to steal items from the Walmart located at 3657 E. Main St.

An employee of the store who works in loss prevention attempted to stop the suspect. Police said the suspect then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employees.

The suspect left Walmart before anyone was able to identify him and it is believed he is "armed and dangerous," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Crime Stoppers offering reward for info in Whitehall armed robbery