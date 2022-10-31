Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who last week robbed a bank in Bexley.

Around 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bexley police say the man walked into the Fifth Third Bank branch, located at 2570 E. Main St., and demanded the bank teller give him all the $100 bills in her drawer.

The man did not imply that he had a weapon and did not give the teller a note. No weapon was seen by the teller, police say.

The man was last seen walking away from the bank, but was not seen getting into any vehicle. Police say he appeared to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bexley police at 614-559-4444 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in Bexley bank robbery