Crime Stoppers offers $3,000 reward for information in April killing of Belle Glade man

BELLE GLADE — A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Belle Glade man in April, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Investigators are asking for the public's help finding leads in the death of Soleme Charles, who was fatally shot the night of April 10 in the areas of Southwest Eighth Street and Avenue C Place.

An online obituary listed Charles as 38 years old. He was a native of Haiti who moved to Belle Glade in 2013, the obituary said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Bronson at 561-688-4058, or bronsonj@pbso.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

