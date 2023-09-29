Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward in Dover man's August death

Delaware Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an August homicide in Dover.

Police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground along the Isaac Branch Greenway trail, in the area of South Bay Drive and President Drive, around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 30. They found 63-year-old Mark Garrett of Dover dead with "blunt force injuries," according to Delaware State Police.

Anyone with information should contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333. Callers may remain anonymous.

You can also provide information by calling Detective D. Grassi at (302) 365-8441, emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov or sending Delaware State Police a Facebook message.

