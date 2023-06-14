Crime stoppers offers reward for information on disappearance of girl in 1987

Jun. 14—Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl in Indiana County 36 years ago.

Alicia Markovich has been missing since April 26, 1987 when she left her father's home off Route 22 in Blairsville, just over the border from Westmoreland County.

State police believe Markovich fell victim to foul play.

She lived with her mother at the time in Windber, Somerset County, but was visiting her father. The parents had been divorced for nine years at the time. Father and daughter reportedly had an argument over grades, friends and Markovich's mother's recent petition for more child support, prompting Markovich to walk out.

Over the decades, troopers have followed up on leads around the country. A letter sent to her father in 2000 from a person in New Hampshire who claimed to be responsible for the disappearance turned out to be a hoax. The letter included with precise detail where Markovich's body was supposedly buried along the Conemaugh River, police said.

Investigators searched for her there without success.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said this week that there has been no activity on her bank account or Social Security number since the day she was last seen. She was carrying a pair of purple sunglasses and wearing a white crop top with three stripes, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about Markovich's disappearance is asked to call state police in Indiana at 724-357-1976 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .