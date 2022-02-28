Crime Stoppers offers reward for info on related Dublin, Columbus police car thefts

Dublin police say the man seen here on this video screengrab is believed to be responsible for stealing keys out of a parked car waiting service at a car dealership, then breaking into the home of the vehicle owner's terminally ill mother in Columbus a few days later. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who broke into a vehicle in Dublin that was being repaired and then into the Columbus home of the vehicle's owner.

According to Dublin police, a Honda being repaired at a dealership on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road was broken into Jan. 23 while it was parked at the dealership. Items in the trunk that belonged to the owner's terminally ill mother were among the items that were stolen, police said.

Car thefts on the rise: Vehicles left running unattended in cold lead to rise in Columbus car thefts

In addition, Dublin police said keys to the Columbus home of the vehicle owner's mother were also stolen in the vehicle break-in.

An attempt was made to change the locks at the home, Columbus police said, but a few days after the keys were stolen the ill woman's home was the target of a break-in.

Property was stolen from the woman's home, police said, including a 2016 Audi A5 that was parked in the garage.

Dublin and Columbus police are working together and believe the two thefts are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reward offered for info on related car thefts in Dublin and Columbus