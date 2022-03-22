LAS CRUCES - The local Crime Stoppers issued $1,000 rewards for information regarding a child killed at a house party in February and a man killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

The two rewards follow two violent deaths in recent months in Las Cruces that have gone unsolved.

In the first, four people were injured in a house-party shooting on Gladys Drive on Feb. 5. While three of the victims survived, a teenage boy injured in the shooting succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The announcement of the boy's death was not made public until Crime Stoppers posted the reward.

The second death occurred March 19. In that incident, police responded to the intersection of South Espina Street and Idaho Avenue. There, police found a man in his 50s who'd been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to a Las Cruces hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Initial reports indicated the vehicle involved was a dark-colored, older model SUV, which fled the scene after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect or suspects is asked to call Las Cruces-Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter at the Sun-News. He can e reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Crime Stoppers posts rewards for info in juvenile killing, fatal crash