Crime Stoppers: Reward offered after woman struck by bullet fired from adjacent motel room

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that left a 36-year-old woman with a long road to recovery.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Motel 6, located at 5930 Scarborough Blvd. on the city's Southeast Side.

According to Columbus police, the 36-year-old woman was found shot inside a room at the motel and taken to an area hospital. She was hospitalized in critical condition for an extended period of time, police said, and has a lengthy road to recovery ahead of her.

The investigation has shown the bullet was fired from an adjacent motel room by unknown suspects, who fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Several pieces of equipment used to record music were found left behind in the room where the shot was fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

