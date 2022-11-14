Crime Stoppers searching for people accused of skimming cards at Charlotte ATMs

Charlotte Crime Stoppers is looking for the people accused of putting card skimming devices on ATMs throughout the Charlotte area.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes it’s all connected to one Charlotte bank -- a State Employees Credit Union.

ALSO READ: More customers say thieves stole money out of Chime accounts

According to investigators, someone called police on Nov. 7 saying skimmers were targeting an ATM there. Crime Stoppers released photos of the men who they believe are to blame.

According to CMPD, the men would park by the bank, walk up to the ATM, place a skimming device on it and then leave. That device would then read and record card information when people would use the ATM.

CMPD needs your help identifying these suspects who have been placing skimming devices on ATM machines throughout the Charlotte area. Please be very aware of any place that you use your ATM card. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰💰 for an arrest. pic.twitter.com/rER1smX6M7 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) November 10, 2022

Then, police said those men would come back and pick up the skimmer, gaining access to all the data it collected.

Investigators believe this happened multiple times at a SECU bank near Mountain Island Lake, but police are now asking everyone to be vigilant because these skimmers could be elsewhere, too.

>> On Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. Monday, what you should be looking out for and how you can protect yourself from falling victim to skimmers.

Charlotte Crime Stoppers is looking for the people accused of putting card skimming devices on ATMs throughout the Charlotte area.

(WATCH BELOW: 2nd man pleads guilty in skimming scheme that raked in $73K)