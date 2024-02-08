Crime Stoppers: Seek to identify, 1 sought on felony warrant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers Jackson county law enforcement is seeking an individual wanted on a felony warrant and Lansing Police need assistance identifying a man involved in a crash.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Jermaine Marshawn Taylor

Courtesy/Jackson County

Law enforcement in Jackson are seeking Jermain Marshawn Taylor, 35, on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. Taylor is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Seek to Identify

Courtesy/Lansing Police

The Lansing Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a person accused of stealing a car and crashing it Jan. 31. The car was stolen from the 4000 block of North Grand River Ave. It was involved in a crash at Grand River Ave. and Andrew Ave. Following the crash, officials say, the individual exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

The person being sought is described as an older white, presumably male, person wearing a brown jacket and black hat.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.