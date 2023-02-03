Crime Stoppers seek information on man murdered, burned in North Union home 50 years ago

State police in Uniontown are asking for information to solve a 50-year-old murder case.

Stanley Warzinski, 65, was killed inside his North Union home on Feb. 5, 1973.

Warzinski confronted at least one person who was breaking into his vehicle at his residence. He was knocked unconscious and was dragged back into his home, where he was set on fire by the suspect, who poured kerosene throughout the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

