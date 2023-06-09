Crime Stoppers seek information, offer cash reward on cold case murder in Washington County

Crime Stoppers are looking for information on a cold case murder out of Washington County and anyone with information could receive a $5,000 cash reward.

Betty Pieczynski, 63, was found in her home in Cecil Township on June 24, 1983. She was shot with a .25 caliber automatic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Washington at 724-223-5200 and speak to Trooper Harding or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Federal student loan payment restart date announced 2 suspects in custody after police pursuit following shooting in McKees Rocks Arrest warrant issued for 14-year-old after fatal Uniontown shooting VIDEO: Woman charged after man hit by car, severely injured in Monaca DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts