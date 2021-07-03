Crime Stoppers seek tips in recent homicide

Jul. 2—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities released photos related to the slaying of a man last month in the hopes of finding those responsible.

Crime Stoppers said they are looking to identify the people in the photos in connection to the June 20 death of 29-year-old Raymond Ortiz Jr.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. to a fight and shooting in the area of Chico and Pennsylvania. They found Ortiz fatally injured and he died at the scene.

"(The Albuquerque Police Department) is seeking assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos," A release from Crime Stoppers said.