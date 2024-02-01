Crime Stoppers: Seeking to identify, one wanted for warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, law enforcement needs your help identifying an individual involved in two separate alleged shop lifting incident in Lansing, and a theft of a KIA. Jackson officials need your help locating a man wanted for a felony.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Help Identify Individual in Two Retail Fraud Incidents

courtesy photos

Lansing Police Department is seeking information on the identity of this individual. They say the person was involved in two separate retail frauds. Retail fraud is the legal label for shop lifting.

The first incident happened on December 23 at approximately 3:34 a.m. and the second occurred on December 28th, 2023, at approximately 11:57 p.m. Both occurred at stores in south Lansing.

courtesy photo

Help Identify Individuals in KIA Theft

Courtesy photo

Lansing Police are asking for your help in identifying the individuals in these images. Official says they were involved in the theft of a red KIA Forte. The theft occurred in the 400 block of West Berry Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on January 29, 2024.

courtesy photos

Philip John Kasprzyck

courtesy photo

Jackson law enforcement officials are looking for Philip John Kasprzycki. He has two warrants for his arrest for probation violations. Kasprzycki, 60, is 5 foot 8 inches. He weighs 157 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

