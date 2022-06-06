Crime Stoppers seeking information regarding catalytic converter theft in northern Mitchell

Jun. 6—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are seeking public information regarding the theft of a catalytic converter.

At some time between May 27 and June 1, a catalytic convert was cut from a truck in a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Kimball Street in Mitchell.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should contact Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700. Information that leads to an arrest in the case will be rewarded with a minimum $250 cash reward.

The above phone number does not have caller ID capabilities, so the identity of the tipster will remain confidential. Other ways to submit an anonymous tip include through the free P3 Tips mobile app, through a form on

the P3 Tips website

or through an email listed on

the Mitchell Crime Stoppers website.

To date 354 crimes have been solved through information from Crime Stoppers.