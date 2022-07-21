Crime Stoppers seeks tips on 2 homicides

Jul. 21—Police are asking for help solving two separate homicides — including one that happened last year.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers released video and a photo Wednesday in the deaths of Larado Houston and Jonathan Wacondo.

Houston was shot and killed while walking through a Central and Wellesley crosswalk around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2021. The news release included a photograph that appears to show Houston in the crosswalk while a gray Toyota Tundra approaches him. The release states that he was shot twice by the Tundra's occupants before they fled the scene.

A separate news release included a video that appears to show Wacondo approaching a black car in the intersection of San Mateo and Central on the night of May 13, 2022. There was a dispute between him and the passenger, resulting in the shooting and killing of Wacondo, according to the release.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or to submit a tip at p3tips.com/531.