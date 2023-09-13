Crime Stoppers: Suspect sought in Tecumseh counterfeit bills

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Police Department and Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to identify an individual suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Tecumseh.

Police are seeking information on this individual in connection with counterfeit $100 bills being passed at businesses in Tecumseh.

At about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 7, an unknown man passed two $100 bills at a Tecumseh business. Anyone having any information about this case is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/431.

A woman also was initially sought, but she has been identified and interviewed by Tecumseh police. She denied wrongdoing, and no charges involving her are planned at this time.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members. Tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward. Crime Stoppers will protect tipsters' identity.

