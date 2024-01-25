Crime Stoppers: Three sought on felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s Crime Stoppers features a search for three men wanted on felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Zachary Lloyd-Andrew Branch

(courtesy photo)

Jackson Police say Branch is wanted on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. He’s 28-years-old. He is six foot tall, 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Antoine Lamar Wallace

(courtesy photo)

Lansing Police say Wallace is wanted on a weapons offense. Wallace, 48, is five foot nine inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Deandre Deshawn Dukes

(courtesy photo)

Lansing Police say Dukes is wanted for a warrant for intimidation. Dukes, 35, is described as five foot nine inches and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers

