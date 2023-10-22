Crime stoppers tip helps KY police locate suspect wanted in teen’s killing

A man suspected to have killed a Lexington teenager has been found in Arizona after a tip was reported to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Jacolby Williams, 21, was arrested in Phoenix on Oct. 19, according to a release from the Lexington Police Department.

Williams is suspected to have shot and killed 18-year-old Dametrius Hampton in a late night shooting outside of Cookout restaurant at at 855 South Broadway.

Hampton was pronounced dead on Sept. 23 by Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. Williams was identified by Lexington police as being wanted in connection to the death on Sept. 27.

Other assisting agencies, according to Lexington police, included the U.S. Marshals Service, Tempe Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Adult Probation Services.

Williams is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Maricopa County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

