Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of an arson suspect in Tacoma on Tuesday, the Tacoma Police Department announced.

According to TPD, officers arrested the suspect in the Freighthouse Square arson that happened in the early morning hours of March 8. A tipster recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers bulletin and flagged down a nearby police officer.

The tipster told the officer that the suspect was in the area of South 25th Street and South J Street. Officers took the 31-year-old man into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The man was booked into jail for first-degree arson.

The arson caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the building, which houses numerous businesses, police said.



