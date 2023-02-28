Crime Stoppers | Trio sought in theft of cellphones from Champaign T-Mobile store

Feb. 28—CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County needs help solving a theft at a Champaign cellphone store.

About 7:15 p.m. Dec. 6, one female and two males entered T-Mobile, 61 E. Marketview Drive, C.

The female approached the counter and asked to buy five iPhones. Once the phones were retrieved from a locked cabinet, one male distracted an employee and grabbed the phones from the counter, while the other male held the door open as the trio ran from the business with $4,500 worth of phones.

Police need help identifying the thieves.

The female appeared to be Black, wearing a yellow cap, black coat, light-colored jeans, and orange shoes. The male suspects appeared to be Black, one wearing a black hat, gray sweatshirt, black pants and shoes, and the second wearing a maroon sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.