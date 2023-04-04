Crime Stoppers | Two men sought in theft of vehicle from Campustown street

Apr. 4—CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County is looking for the people who stole an unattended car from Campustown last month.

About 7:40 p.m. March 7, two men stole a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla that had the keys in it from the 600 block of South Sixth Street in Champaign.

The license plate on the car at the time it was stolen was DS45410. The back windshield and rear passenger windows were tinted.

Security cameras recorded the two thieves walking around Campustown before and during the incident.

Police need help finding the vehicle and the suspects. One is described as a darker-skinned Black male last seen wearing a black mask, black sweatshirt, jeans with red shorts underneath, and white shoes. The second suspect appeared to be a lighter-skinned Black male wearing a green or gray sweatshirt, jeans, black-and-white tennis shoes, and a black backpack.

Featured Local Savings

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.